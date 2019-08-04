Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 2.73%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Select Medical updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.97-1.13 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.97-1.13 EPS.

SEM traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 850,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,189. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised Select Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.