Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 206,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,921. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

