Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 3,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 3.89%.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
