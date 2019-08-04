Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 3,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 552,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 133,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

