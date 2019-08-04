Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 71,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,884. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.
