Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $1.60 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 71,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,884. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.29). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 87.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

