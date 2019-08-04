Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.63 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on Sealed Air and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.66.

Sealed Air stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. 3,222,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 112.27% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

