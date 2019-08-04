Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

NYSE SEE traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $44.33. 3,222,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 112.27% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on Sealed Air and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.63 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.66.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

