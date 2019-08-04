Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4225-2.6775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Seagate Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.86-0.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.93. 5,585,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.92. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.28%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,101. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.