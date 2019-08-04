SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCYX. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $6.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of SCYX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 225,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,974. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.31. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 127.47% and a negative net margin of 12,254.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.