Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Scorpio Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,610 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

