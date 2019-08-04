Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.17% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $29,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000.

SCHX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.99. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $72.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

