savedroid Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, savedroid has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Cobinhood, IDEX and HitBTC. savedroid has a total market cap of $782,861.00 and approximately $770.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $592.62 or 0.05411350 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00042637 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001125 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid (CRYPTO:SVD) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796 . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

