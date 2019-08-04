Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Compass Point set a $25.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,726. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $822,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

