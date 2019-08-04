Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) Receives €85.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sanofi SA (EPA:SAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €85.81 ($99.78).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

SAN opened at €74.22 ($86.30) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €76.03. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

