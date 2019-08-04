Sanders Capital LLC Has $393.10 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,300 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 1.6% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $393,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.62. 116,661,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,536,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.52. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

