San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,030 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 782,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE:SJT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 118,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 91.70%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.