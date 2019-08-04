SaluS (SLS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,010.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $17.35 or 0.00157938 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and approximately $6,010.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00032921 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003400 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005421 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004739 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000586 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00049977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000578 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

