Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has $96.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.13. Saia has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $83.75.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.42 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,444,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,398,000 after acquiring an additional 63,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Saia by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 54,050 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 494,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,231,000 after acquiring an additional 41,239 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

