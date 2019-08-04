Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,365 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,846. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $29.87.

