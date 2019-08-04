Sage Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.56. The company had a trading volume of 314,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,225. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

