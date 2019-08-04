Safex Token Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and $33,559.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safex Token Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,106,406,355 tokens. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

