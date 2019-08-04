Safe Haven One Day Volume Reaches $165,193.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $165,193.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.55 or 0.02068753 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000274 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009195 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

