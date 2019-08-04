RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ RTIX traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 210,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.86 million, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24. RTI Surgical has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RTI Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered RTI Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RTI Surgical by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RTI Surgical by 686.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

