RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. RTI Surgical updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ RTIX traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 210,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.86 million, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24. RTI Surgical has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RTI Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered RTI Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
RTI Surgical Company Profile
RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.
