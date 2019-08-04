RTG MINING/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RTG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

RTG MINING/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RTG)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.10. RTG MINING/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 166,208 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

RTG MINING/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

