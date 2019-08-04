RPS Group’s (RPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of RPS Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded RPS Group to an add rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

LON RPS opened at GBX 140.20 ($1.83) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.92. The company has a market capitalization of $317.58 million and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. RPS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. RPS Group’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas bought 18,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £19,849.99 ($25,937.53).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

