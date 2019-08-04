Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 2,050 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 199.0% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 96.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.92. 5,572,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

