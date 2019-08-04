Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.80.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $10.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.91. 226,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,688. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 2.16. Rogers has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Rogers by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,528,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.