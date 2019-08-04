Robert W. Baird Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $99.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.16.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.66. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $98.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 590,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 30.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 590,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

