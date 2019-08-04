Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Ventas worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 28,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.59.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock worth $11,323,058. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

