Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,110 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $17,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 788.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,897. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.43.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

