Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.18 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,461 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,112,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,812,000 after buying an additional 247,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after buying an additional 411,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 186.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.92.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

