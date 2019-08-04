Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.01 Million Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,631 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.58% of Peabody Energy worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $603,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 436,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 108,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BTU traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.42. 1,482,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,546. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $847,246.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

