Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,316 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of PACCAR worth $21,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,851,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,547,000 after purchasing an additional 554,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,137,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,949,000 after acquiring an additional 132,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,084,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,244,000 after acquiring an additional 430,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 12,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $874,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,805 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $67.22. 2,206,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,610. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.78. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

