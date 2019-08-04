Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,041,470 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 203.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,041,470 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3,735.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 64,290,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,984,664. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

