RMR Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

RMR Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPRT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.05. 2,906,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,572. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, insider Peter M. Mavoides sold 43,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $869,919.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock worth $515,289,154. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.24.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

