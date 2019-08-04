RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 3,467 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 610.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7,072.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.32. 159,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.35. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $69.48 and a 12 month high of $91.72.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

