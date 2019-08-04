RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 5.19% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $51,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,098,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

PPA stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,076. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $45.98 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.35.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

