Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 96,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,160. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

