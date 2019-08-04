Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0104 on Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1,656.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, Rise has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002950 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000485 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000744 BTC.

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 139,454,633 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

