Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,941 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

RIO stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $64.02.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

