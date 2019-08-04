Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

RYTM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 320,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 18.32. The company has a market cap of $664.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,292,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

