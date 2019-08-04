Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483,336 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.2% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,431,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,570,000 after buying an additional 10,499,428 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,650,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,362,000 after buying an additional 104,610 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,389,000 after buying an additional 668,700 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,485,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,640,000 after buying an additional 107,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,232,000.

BKLN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,996,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,386. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

