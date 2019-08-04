Reviewing Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Southside Bancshares pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southside Bancshares and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Horizon Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Horizon Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $269.94 million 4.21 $74.14 million $2.11 15.96 Horizon Bancorp $200.58 million 3.80 $53.12 million $1.27 13.31

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 27.23% 10.04% 1.23% Horizon Bancorp 24.17% 10.57% 1.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Horizon Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 59 branches and 40 motor bank facilities located in and around Arlington, Austin, Bullard, Chandler, Cleburne, Cleveland, Diboll, Euless, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco, Granbury, Grapevine, Gresham, Gun Barrel City, Hawkins, Hemphill, Irving, Jacksonville, Jasper, Lindale, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Pineland, San Augustine, Splendora, Tyler, Watauga, Weatherford, and Whitehouse; and a network of 83 automated teller machines, as well as wealth management and trust services, and/or loan production or other financial services offices. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 63 full service offices and 3 loan and deposit production offices in Northern and Central regions of Indiana, as well as Southern, Central, and Great Lakes bay regions of Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

