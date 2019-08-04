Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.38

Reliance Worldwide Co. Ltd (ASX:RWC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Sunday . The company traded as low as A$3.38 ($2.39) and last traded at A$3.39 ($2.40), with a volume of 1821089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.39 ($2.40).

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.60.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile (ASX:RWC)

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow and control systems, and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. It primarily offers push-fit plumbing fittings under the SharkBite name; water control valves, including thermostatic mixing valves, combination non-return and isolating valves, pressure and temperature relief valves, and expansion control valves under the RMC brand; water safety valves under the Cash Acme name; and water control devices under the Reliance Water Controls name.

