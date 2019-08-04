Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Raised by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,386 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 86,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 49,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.47.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,300,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,021,266. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

