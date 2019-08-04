Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Regenxbio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Regenxbio stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 685,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,202. The company has a quick ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86. Regenxbio has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $250,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,991.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,590,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regenxbio during the fourth quarter valued at $10,798,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Regenxbio by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 196,944 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Regenxbio by 1,746.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 169,571 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Regenxbio by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 160,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regenxbio by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 109,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

