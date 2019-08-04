Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 278 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 453.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 317.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STI traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.54. 3,061,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,280. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

