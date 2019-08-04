Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.62. The company had a trading volume of 116,661,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,536,656. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.52. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

