Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 745 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Summit Redstone lowered NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.34.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, reaching $161.19. 10,669,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,349,311. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

