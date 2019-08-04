Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 92.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sabre during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SABR. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Sabre from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.02. 2,347,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $237,151.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

