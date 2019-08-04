Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 52.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cummins stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,370. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.